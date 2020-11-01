Indian troops kill top rebel commander in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian government forces have killed a top rebel commander in Kashmir during a gunbattle in the disputed region’s main city. Police are calling the killing a major success against rebels fighting against Indian rule for decades. The dead commander, Saifullah Mir, was the chief of operations of the region’s largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen. Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said police and paramilitary soldiers on Sunday launched an operation in a neighborhood in Srinagar city’s outskirts based on a tip that Saifullah was sheltering there. There was immediately no confirmation from the rebels about the killing.