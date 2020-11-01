Graham and Harrison wrap up expensive race with bus tours

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are making their closing arguments as their intense and expensive contest enters its final stretch. As the campaign drew to a close this weekend, both Graham and Harrison crisscrossed South Carolina on bus tours, touching many corners of the state where more than 1 million people have already cast their ballots. On Monday, both planned campaign-ending rallies in their respective hometowns.