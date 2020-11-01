A record 5 parties field candidates for Puerto Rico governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Candidates from a record five parties are vying to become Puerto Rico’s next governor, facing voters in the U.S. territory weary of corruption and seeking relief from an onslaught of hurricanes, earthquakes and the coronavirus that has deepened a decade-long economic crisis. Tuesday’s election is coming just over a year since large-scale street protests led to the resignation of the governor. The field of six includes four candidates not allied with the two main parties that have long dominated politics on the island. Puerto Ricans also will be voting in a nonbinding referendum on statehood.