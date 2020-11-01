70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 53

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers have extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece. The earthquake has killed at least 53 people and injured more than 900. The Friday afternoon earthquake was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. Estimates of its magnitude vary from 7.0 to 6.6. The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. Search-and-rescue teams were still working in nine buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir as the day broke Sunday.