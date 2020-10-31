Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Tensions have boiled over in a southwestern Washington city near Portland, Oregon, following a vigil for a Black man shot and killed by law enforcement. Two groups shouted at each other in a parking lot late Friday near a vigil for the man identified by family and friends as 21-year-old Kevin E. Peterson Jr. Officials say he was shot Thursday evening in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington. Hundreds of protesters marched through the city late Friday. Windows were shattered, flags were burned and federal agents clothed in riot gear surrounded a building where they warned people that trespassing on federal property would be subject to arrest.