UK govt meets to discuss new lockdown as virus cases surge

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding an unscheduled Cabinet meeting to discus a new national lockdown for England, after scientific advisers warned that hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak. Johnson’s office said Saturday’s meeting would discuss “the government’s coronavirus response.” It came after the Times of London reported that Johnson could announce a month-long lockdown as soon as Monday, though the government said no final decisions had been made. Epidemiologist John Edmunds said coronavirus cases were running “significantly above” a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modelers. He said there needs to be “radical action” to avoid deaths in the high tens of thousands.