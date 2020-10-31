Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Halloween parades, parties and haunted houses were cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic left its mark on the holiday and its traditions this year. But parents across the U.S. found ways to preserve the essence of the spooky and sweet holiday. Some took their kids trick-or-treating with lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing, while neighbors rigged up remote treat-delivery devices or left individually wrapped bags of candy at the end of driveways in lieu of germy candy bowls. Halloween comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many parts of the country and health officials are warning about the potential for even higher totals this winter.