UK jobs market at crossroads as key support program ends

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of jobs hang in the balance as coronavirus cases surge in Britain and the government scales back its support for workers. Through the pandemic, a generous government salary support scheme kept unemployment in check, but it ends Saturday. It will be replaced by a less generous and targeted one that seeks to encourage firms struggling with coronavirus restrictions, such as cinemas, pubs and restaurants, to keep workers at least on shorter hours. When launched in March, the Job Retention Scheme was designed to prevent mass unemployment during the lockdown, with the government effectively bankrolling firms to keep staff on payroll even though they couldn’t work.