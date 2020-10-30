Poland activists vow largest protest yet over abortion ban

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Throngs of people are pouring into downtown Warsaw to join what women’s rights activists vowed would be the largest street demonstration in more than a week of nationwide protests against a court ruling that further restricts abortions in Poland. The evening demonstration in the capital on Friday violated pandemic restrictions which limit public gatherings to five people, with participants disregarding government appeals for people to stay home due to skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The national public prosecutor promised to file criminal charges against organizers of the protests for “causing an epidemiological threat.” The past week of social upheaval followed a court ruling that abortion in cases of severe fetal deformities was unconstitutional.