DC activist groups primed for Nov. 3 and whatever follows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists in the nation’s capital are banding together for Election Day. They are pooling resources, running training sessions for demonstrators, forming rapid-reaction teams and setting up daylong events that are expected to draw large crowds. Groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC plan an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza, one block from the White House, including a giant screen showing election results, DJs and musical performances. The preparations have brought together a diverse constellation of groups, some decades old and others just formed. Cities around the nation are bracing for election-related unrest, including potentially weeks of sustained street actions.