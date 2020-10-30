Kennedy cousin Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing

A Connecticut prosecutor says Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not face a second trial in the 1975 murder of teenager Martha Moxley in Greenwich. Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. made the announcement Friday at the state courthouse in Stamford. Friday is the 45th anniversary of Moxley’s death. Skakel was convicted of murder in 2002 and served 11 years in prison, but was freed when a judge overturned his conviction in 2013. Prosecutors faced several difficulties in retrying Skakel, including a lack of physical evidence and the death of a key witness.