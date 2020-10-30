Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden — with help from his old boss Barack Obama — is focusing on Black voters in Michigan as the Democrat looks to head off a repeat of 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton’s epic collapse in the state. Biden and Obama will hold a pair of drive-in rallies Saturday in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities whose turnout will play a large factor in whether Biden turns the state back to the Democrats’ column. Winning Michigan and its 16 electoral votes is crucial to Biden’s strategy to win the White House. Polls have consistently shown the former vice president ahead of President Donald Trump in the state.