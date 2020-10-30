Pandemic takes center stage in Australia’s Queensland vote

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The response to the coronavirus pandemic is a central theme as Australia’s tourist-popular Queensland state votes for a new government in an expected close race between the incumbent premier and an opposition challenger. In a trend following that of next week’s U.S. presidential election, more than 1.65 million of 3.3 million eligible voters in the so-called Sunshine State voted ahead of election day. Voting at all levels of government in Australia — federal, state and municipal — is compulsory. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor Party held a slim majority of 48 seats in the 93-seat Parliament ahead of the vote. She has campaigned on strong response to COVID-19. But she has also faced criticism for shutting state borders and hurting tourism.