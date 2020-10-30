Stocks slump again as Wall Street’s miserable week continues

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling again Friday as Wall Street closes out a punishing week and its first back-to-back monthly loss since worries about the pandemic were first peaking in March. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in morning trading, putting it on pace for a 6% loss for the week, which would be its worst since March. It’s also on track for a 3.2% drop for October. Worries about whether expectations built too high for some of the stock market’s biggest stars helped drive the losses. Apple, Amazon and Facebook all fell sharply despite reporting better profit for the summer than analysts expected.