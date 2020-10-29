Serbia police arrest 2 over 7 bodies found in Paraguary

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have arrested two people in connection with the recent discovery in Paraguay of seven bodies found in a shipment of fertilizers. Police said in a statement on Thursday that a Moroccan and an Algerian national are suspected of people smuggling and illegal crossing of state borders. The two allegedly helped board seven migrants into containers on a freight train to Croatia. The migrants apparently died inside the containers at some point. Their decomposed bodies were discovered last week by workers in Paraguay, where the shipment eventually ended up.