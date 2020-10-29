Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico City is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested earlier this month in San Diego. Raymond has been charged in one case involving a woman who was found naked and screaming from the balcony of a embassy-leased apartment in Mexico City. Prosecutors say they have evidence of 23 other victims. Investigators say they found more than 400 photos and videos on Raymond’s iCloud account in which he is filming unconscious women. Raymond has worked for the U.S. government for 23 years in numerous countries. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.