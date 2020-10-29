EU digital boss: New rules to curb big tech aim for fairness

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is set to propose new laws to rein in the power of big tech companies, including measures to ensure customers are protected, smaller rivals are treated fairly, and illegal content is dealt with. The bloc’s digital chief on Thursday outlined two draft laws that the EU’s executive Commission plans to introduce in early December. The Digital Services Act aims to update EU e-commerce rules by making tech companies take more responsibility for dangerous products and illegal content such as hate speech. A second proposal, the Digital Markets Act, covers new rules for the biggest online “gatekeepers.”