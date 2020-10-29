Debris falls from supertall NYC skyscraper; no one injured

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when debris fell from a supertall New York City skyscraper near completion. Video showed the top of the crane revolving in a full circle in rainy weather Thursday at the building on West 57th Street in Manhattan. Traffic was shut down in the area, and subways were rerouted. A Buildings Department spokesperson says the crane is stable and is being evaluated. It is designed to spin in the wind, but inspectors are trying to determine what caused debris to fall. The skyscraper was developed by JDS Construction Group and is over 1,400 feet tall. The company didn’t immediately comment.