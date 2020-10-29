Wall Street steadies itself following encouraging reports

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting on Thursday after better-than-expected reports on the economy help stabilize Wall Street following its worst rout in months. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in early trading following encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer. Economists warn big challenges still lie ahead, though, and the S&P 500 is coming off a 3.5% tumble Wednesday on worries about the worsening pandemic. Treasury yields were dipping again, while a measure of investors’ fear in the U.S. stock market touched its highest level since June. Oil prices continued their sharp descent.