Airbus reports new pandemic losses, but stops bleeding cash

PARIS (AP) — Struggling planemaker Airbus says new European virus lockdown measures are making its life “a bit more difficult.” It announced 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in COVID-related losses for the third quarter Thursday amid a slower-than-expected recovery in air travel. CEO Guillaume Faury said Airbus has already repeatedly adapted its operations to cope with the virus and is not predicting major disruptions from the new restrictions, notably those announced in France and Germany on Wednesday. The European planemaker said it managed to stop losing cash in the third quarter after a devastating first half of the year, as airlines collapsed or grounded most of their planes.