Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s state media say Typhoon Molave has blown away from Vietnam after killing at least 35 people and leaving dozens of others missing in the country’s central region. The casualties included 19 villagers who died in landslides. Twelve crew members died after their two fishing boats sank as the typhoon approached. Rescuers were digging Thursday for survivors and crews were able to open up a road with bulldozers and brought in more equipment into a village cut off by damage. Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.