The Latest: Zeta hammers New Orleans, trees down, outages

3:55 pm AP - National News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is hammering New Orleans with high winds, toppling trees, sparking numerous power outages and knocking street lights out at several intersections. The powerful Category 2 hurricane took aim at the Mississippi River port city after making landfall Wednesday afternoon along the south Louisiana coast.  At one New Orleans intersection, a tall tree split in fierce winds, taking down utility lines and sparking a brief but bright orange flash. Video on local TV showed the branches of palm trees on the city’s Canal Street blowing furiously in the wind and oak trees shaking elsewhere.  

Associated Press

