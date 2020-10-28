The Latest: Zeta hammers New Orleans, trees down, outages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is hammering New Orleans with high winds, toppling trees, sparking numerous power outages and knocking street lights out at several intersections. The powerful Category 2 hurricane took aim at the Mississippi River port city after making landfall Wednesday afternoon along the south Louisiana coast. At one New Orleans intersection, a tall tree split in fierce winds, taking down utility lines and sparking a brief but bright orange flash. Video on local TV showed the branches of palm trees on the city’s Canal Street blowing furiously in the wind and oak trees shaking elsewhere.