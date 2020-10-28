Spain: judge probes Catalan separatism links with Russia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A judge in Barcelona is probing possible links between promoters of Catalonia’s 2017 attempt to declare independence from the rest of Spain with an alleged misinformation campaign that Spanish investigators link to Russia. Police on Wednesday in northeastern Spain arrested 21 people with strong connections to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion of corruption and promoting public disorder. The investigating judge argued that there is enough preliminary evidence to conclude that a probe is warranted into possible Russian meddling in favor of Catalan secession. He cited evidence that purported Russian agents allegedly offered military aid to the separatists. The separatist movement proclaims non-violence beliefs.