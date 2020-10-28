Samsung reports record sales amid questions about future

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As Samsung Electronics mourns the death of its long-time chairman, Lee Kun-Hee, questions loom over what’s next for South Korea’s biggest company. Samsung has struggled for years to diversify from its core hardware business to tap new technologies and services. For now, it seems like it is in great shape. Samsung said Thursday its operating profit in July-September hit a two-year high of 12.35 trillion won ($10.89 billion), thanks to thriving sales of computer memory chips, smartphones and appliances. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to benefit from the two major developments that shaped global business in 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic and the deepening trade war between U.S. and China.