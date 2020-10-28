New program allows soldiers to innovate from the bottom up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new competition launched by the U.S. Army hopes to harvest innovative ideas from the bottom up. The 18th Airborne Corps announced Maj. Evan Adams as the winner of their inaugural Dragon Innovation Challenge on Wednesday. He presented a plan for an mobile app that will change the way the Army manages training ranges. The software the Army now uses to manage ranges is more than a decade old. Future rounds of the competition plan to tackle various shortcomings across the Army such as unit morale, ammunition storage and the behavioral health provider shortage.