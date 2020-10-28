New deaths as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh keeps flaring

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Deadly fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh is showing no signs of abating despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that took force just two days ago. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit the capital of Stepanakert and the nearby town of Shushi with long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using a multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. Officials said the strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60. Armenia denied carrying out a strike on Barda.