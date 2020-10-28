Man arrested at Trump rally with South Dakota’s Noem

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a man who they said displayed a knife and a wooden baton at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was appearing. The governor’s spokeswoman Maggie Seidel says the Republican governor was “’not in harm’s way” at any point, but her security detail engaged the man. A police spokesman in Bangor confirmed the arrest of a local man who allegedly exchanged words with those at the rally, and at one point displayed a wooden baton and a large fixed-blade knife. Noem was part of a Trump campaign tour on Wednesday with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire.