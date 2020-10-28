Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France were bracing for new lockdowns to stop the fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases beginning to fill hospitals. French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron would announce tough measures. Doctors in France are calling on the government to impose a new nationwide lockdown, noting that more than half of intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients and medical staff are under increasing strains. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was pressing governors to agree to a partial lockdown Wednesday that could include further restrictions on public gatherings and the closure of bars and restaurants. Economists say further restrictions need to be carefully calibrated to avoid dealing a second severe blow to Europe’s businesses.