‘Extraction’ producer David Guillod arrested in sex assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde” producer David Guillod has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault only months after being charged with assaulting four other women. Los Angeles police say Guillod was arrested Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks and is being held on $5 million bail. His attorney, Philip Cohen, confirmed the arrest to the Los Angeles Times but couldn’t offer details. In June, Guillod surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara County, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, kidnapping and drugging a victim in attacks from 2012 to 2015. Guillod has denied those allegations.