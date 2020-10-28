Divided Belgium turns into Europe’s worst virus hot spot

BUIZINGEN, Belgium (AP) — Small, yet so divided, Belgium has been hit hard again by the pandemic, and now presents some of the most worrying statistics in a continent reeling under the virus’ resurgence. If ever there was a common enemy for the rival Dutch- and French-speaking citizens and regions to fight, this would surely be it. But even now cooperation goes against the grain, to the extent that the country’s Roman Catholics bishops issued a call for all to show some unity. The country now has Europe’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, surpassing the Czech Republic and far outstripping even hotbeds like France or Spain.