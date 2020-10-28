Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, lose Turner to COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed from Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test in 59 days and wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers began enjoying the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the World Series trophy to Los Angeles. Turner returned to the field about an hour after the game, posing for a team photo with his face mask pulled down. The Dodgers won their first World Series tile since 1988 after coming up short twice the previous three years.