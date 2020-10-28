Global stocks slide amid worries over virus cases, US aid

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as countries tighten precautions to try to stem rising numbers of coronavirus infections. European shares fell sharply in early Wednesday trading, while Japan’s and Hong Kong’s benchmarks also declined. Shares rose in South Korea and Australia and in Shanghai. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has market players hesitant to make big moves. The optimism the coronavirus pandemic may be brought under control has dissipated, as infections continue to rise in Europe. Few sectors, such as communication and IT services, are gaining amid the outbreaks, deepening the pessimism in Asia.