 Skip to Content

Pompeo, Esper drive US anti-China message in India visit

New
2:46 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper are stepping up the Trump administration’s anti-China message in India, exactly a week ahead of America’s presidential election. With President Donald Trump in a tight race for a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, Pompeo and Esper sought to play on Indian suspicions about China to shore up a regional front against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper signed an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content