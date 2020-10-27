Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a police special forces base, setting off a gunfight with police followed by a second suicide bombing. That coordinated attack killed three people. Four militants were also killed. Tuesday’s attack comes as the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. An interior ministry spokesman said that a vehicle full of explosives detonated near a base belonging to police special forces. He added that four attackers have been killed and Afghan forces were engaged in a gun battle with two others.