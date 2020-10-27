Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett has been formally sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Tuesday morning at the court. Barrett’s first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her. The court is weighing a plea from President Donald Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania. It’s not certain Barrett will take part in these issues.