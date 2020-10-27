Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago as virus cases surge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago have prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place. The rules announced Tuesday take effect Friday and will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. in the nation’s third-largest city. Gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she isn’t sure Pritzker’s new restrictions are targeting the right people and will adversely affect the city’s economy. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days. Officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions .