Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?

Health officials say Halloween traditions should look a little different this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Instead of big parties and haunted houses, they suggest activities like outdoor pumpkin carving, neighborhood costume parades or scary movie marathons that minimize close contact with strangers. For those who venture out to trick-or-treat, health experts say it will be important to social distance, sanitize hands regularly and wear a face covering. They also say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, known exposures to the virus or pending tests results should stay home.