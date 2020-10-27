AP PHOTOS: Kyrgyzstan village untouched by political unrest

TASH-BASHAT, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — The political turmoil that has gripped Kyrgyzstan hasn’t reached this quiet village in the mountains near the capital, where residents talk about the country’s feuding elites with resignation and disdain. The 57-year-old farmer Kanat Kaliyev and his family say they have little respect for authorities, whom they see as deeply corrupt. Kaliyev’s 27-year-old son, Azret, says that he and other villagers support Sadyr Zhaparov, the caretaker leader aspiring to be the next president, but warns that he would be forced out like his predecessor if he becomes mired in corruption. Zhaparov took the helm after President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down under pressure from protesters following the disputed Oct. 4 parliamentary election.