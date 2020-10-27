AMD buying Xilinx in all-stock deal valued at $35B

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — AMD is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers. The deal announced Tuesday puts AMD in a place it wants to be; competing more fiercely with Intel. Xilinx stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share they hold, or approximately $143 per share of Xilinx stock. AMD stockholders will own about 74% of the combined company, with Xilinx stockholders owning approximately 26%. The deal is expected to close by the end of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both companies.