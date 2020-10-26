US says airstrike killed 7 leaders of al-Qaida in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Central Command says it conducted an airstrike in northwestern Syria that it believes killed seven senior leaders of an al-Qaida affiliate. A Central Command spokeswoman, Maj. Beth Riordan, says the airstrike was conducted Oct. 22 against a group of al-Qaida leaders meeting near Idlib. She did not identify the leaders believed to have been killed. Riordan says al-Qaida in Syria poses a threat to the United States and its allies and says the airstrike will disrupt the group’s ability to carry out attacks around the world. The U.S. also struck al-Qaida targets in Syria on Oct. 15.