Trump plans battleground blitz despite growing virus worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign despite growing worries about the coronavirus nationwide. The events come as the Republican president overlooks the coronavirus surge in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House. Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Democrat Joe Biden. The former vice president also plans to pick up his travel schedule, aiming to hit the half-dozen battleground states his campaign sees as key to his victory. Biden plans a mix of socially distanced, in-person events with virtual events.