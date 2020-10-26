Strikers in Belarus press for authoritarian leader’s ouster

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Factory workers, students and owners of small businesses in Belarus began a strike to demand that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after more than two months of protests following a disputed election. Most state-run enterprises continued to run despite the strike, and unions reported that security police threatened workers with jail or the loss of their jobs. A human rights group said more than 300 were detained by evening. Analysts say the strike is mobilizing opposition supporters for a new round of confrontations, posing a challenge for the longtime leader. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania, gave the go-ahead for the strike after police forcefully dispersed demonstrators Sunday.