Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 959,000 million units. The Commerce Department said Monday that despite the modest decrease, sales of new homes are up 32.1% from a year earlier, as the housing market remains strong despite the pandemic. New home sales for August were revised downward to 994,000. The median price of a new home sold was $326,800, according to the Commerce Department.