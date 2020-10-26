Democrats ask Pence to skip Barrett vote over COVID-19 risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Republicans are overpowering unified Democratic opposition to vote Monday on President Donald Trump’s nominee a week before Election Day. Democratic leaders want Vice President Mike Pence to stay away after his aides tested positive for COVID-19. Pence’s tie-breaking vote is not expected to be needed. Pence has not said if he plans to preside, as is customary. Democrats tell Pence it’s “not a risk worth taking.” With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.