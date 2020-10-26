Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake Tribune will stop printing a daily newspaper after nearly 150 years at the end of the year and move to a weekly print edition. The newspaper reported Monday the change won’t result in cuts to the newsroom staff, but nearly 160 people involved with printing and delivering the daily paper will be laid off. The news comes after the paper was purchased by a wealthy industrialist family in 2016, then changed to a nonprofit last year. Board chair Paul Huntsman described the change as a painful but necessary concession to revenue declines and coronavirus-related economic upheaval.