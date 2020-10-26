Protests in Italy over new virus crackdown turn violent

MILAN (AP) — Italians have turned out by the hundreds in several cities and towns to vent anger, sometimes violently, over the latest pandemic restrictions that force restaurants and cafes to close early and shutter cinemas, gyms and other leisure venues. In the northern city of Turin, demonstrators broke off from a peaceful protest Monday and hurled smoke bombs and bottles at police in the city square where the Piedmont regional government is headquartered. Police fired tear gas to clear the protesters. A protest also turned violent in Milan, and at least two protesters were detained.