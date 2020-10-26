 Skip to Content

Poll: Virginia voters say virus, not economy, most important

New
5:27 am AP - National News

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A majority of Virginia voters responding to a recent poll think enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is more important than removing restrictions to get the economy going. Controlling the virus’s spread, even if it hurts the economy, was viewed as the bigger priority by 62% of those responding to the October poll conducted by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Thirty-five percent of those polled said they preferred removing restrictions to help the economy, even if more people get the coronavirus.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content