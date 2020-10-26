Lt. Col. Vindman writing memoir, ‘Here, Right Matters’

NEW YORK (AP) — Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman has a book deal. The national security aide offered key testimony during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump and later accused the president of running a campaign of bullying and retaliation. Harper announced Monday that Vindman’s book will be titled “Here, Right Matters: An American Story.” It comes out in the spring. The publisher says the memoir spans from Vindman’s family’s emigration from the Soviet Union to what it calls his “moment of truth” in taking on a sitting president. The 45-year-old Vindman announced his retirement in July.