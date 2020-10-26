Global shares fall on uncertainty over US election, pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are lower amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy. European shares fell early Monday after a day of declines in Asia. Investors remain worried over surging cases and deaths related to COVID-19, especially in the U.S. and Europe, and the implications for trade, tourism and economic activity. Investors are also eyeing whether more economic aid is coming in the U.S. amid the pandemic, including funding for testing and vaccines, and help for schools and state governments.