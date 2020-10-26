2020 Watch: Is Biden remaking the Democratic coalition?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Welcome to the final full week of the 2020 election. Anxiety on both sides is spiking with so much uncertainty heading into an Election Day like none before it. The coronavirus pandemic is raging again, raising serious health concerns for those who want to vote in person. Each state has its own patchwork of ballot access laws that raise the prospect of intentional or unintentional voter suppression. And Russia and Iran are actively interfering in the election’s closing days. On paper, Democrat Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by a significant margin nationally, but polling suggests the race is tight in key battlegrounds.